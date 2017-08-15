Watch: Team India capt Virat Kohli hoists the national flag on India’s 71st Independence Day

Skipper Virat Kohli unfurled the flag after which the team sang the national anthem. Accompanying the captain was head coach Ravi Sashtri who was present during the entire session. (Youtube)

After the Indian cricket team enthralled everyone by ending the test series against Sri Lanka with a 3-0 whitewash, the team gathered to celebrate the auspicious occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Skipper Virat Kohli unfurled the flag after which the team sang the national anthem. Accompanying the captain was head coach Ravi Sashtri who was present during the entire session. The blue brigade was present there to observe this moment along with their captain. The BCCI shared the video on its Twitter handle and said, ” Team India gathered at Kandy to hoist the tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day #IndependenceDayIndia.”

India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs and outclassed their opponents convincingly. After the match, Kohli expressed his happiness about the overall performance of the team and said that such convincing victories have always been a feel-good thing. Kohli seemed very satisfied with the team’s performance, specially Hardik Pandya about whom he said, ” the way he shaped up in these three Test matches. The kind of confidence he showed the with the ball and the maturity with the bat, it really gives us a lot of boost and the balance.”

Sportspersons from across the country have been sharing their heartfelt messages on this occasion like Virendra Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Gautam Gambhir, Hardik Pandya who took to their Twitter handle to express themselves.