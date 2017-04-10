WATCH MS Dhoni shake a leg with Rising Pune Supergiants teammate Ajinkya Rahane

M S Dhoni batting for Rising Pune Supergiants during IPL T20. (PTI)

‘Captain Cool’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be in a good mood in a video recently uploaded by the cricketer on his Instagram account. In the Boomerang video, MS Dhoni is enjoying himself in the relaxing environment after being free from the duties of being a captain along with Ajinkya Rahane who is accompanying Dhoni with his dance moves, while other Rising Pune Supergiant teammates are enjoying their performance. The video was uploaded by MSD on April 9 and it has received over 8 lakh views and more than 4600 comments.

Watch the video here-

This is the second season for the Rising Pune Supergiant as the team was formed in 2015 and they polayed their first IPL in 2016. Mahendra Singh Dhoni earlier played for Chennai Super Kings since the first IPL of the team until 2015, when the team was suspended the Premier League for a period because of an alleged involvement of its owners in the 2013 Indian Premier League betting case.

Earlier in the month, Harsh Goenka, the brother of Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka hit at MS Dhoni in order to bring him down by posting a tweet. He wrote, “RPSvMI Smith proves who’s the king of the jungle. Overshadows Dhoni totally. Captains innings. Great move to appoint him as captain.” While this tweet by Harsh Goenka outraged the social media platform and he was forced to take down this post, he did not learn from his mistake. After Pune’s loss against the Kings XI Punjab earlier this week, he took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of strike-rates of Pune players from this season. His tweet read as, “#RPS batting statistics until now – Manoj Tiwari, Rahane, Christian have the best strike rates.”