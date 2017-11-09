Watch: MS Dhoni dancing has Sakshi in splits! This song to blame; it will be the best thing you see today

MS Dhoni was seen shaking a leg to the beats of a song from Desi Boyz and he seemed to enjoy it too.

You have surely seen the former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni show his astounding finishing skills on the cricket field before – he has been an exceptionally good cricketer as a batsman, keeper and captain. But one aspect you were never aware of about this prolific wicketkeeper is that his dancing skills are equally good! Don’t believe? Well, MS Dhoni was seen shaking a leg to the beats of a song from Desi Boyz and he seemed to enjoy it too. In a video that is doing rounds on the social media, Dhoni can be seen in a playful mood dancing and his wife Sakshi Dhoni can’t help but laugh at her husband’s act. In the video, Sakshi herself can be seen enjoying her husband’s grooving performance to Bollywood song ”Jhaak Maarke”. Though it is not known when the video was shot, it has created a buzz amongst fans and in the social media.

A post shared by Cricket Shots® (@cricketshots) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:42am PST

Recently the blue brigade took on the Kiwis and set up a phenomenal win against them in T20 as well as the ODI series. Dhoni was under the radar of the critics after India’s loss to New Zealand in the second T20I. Virat Kohli vehemently defended MS Dhoni stating that the former Indian captain is fit despite his age and that he is one of the most important members of the Indian cricket team. But as they say, all’s well that ends well, team India shut critics up after not only winning the ODI but the T20 series against the Kiwis as well.