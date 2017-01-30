  3. India vs England 2nd T20: Jasprit Bumrah turns final over hero, wins match for Virat Kohli

Bumrah gave away a miserly 5 runs in his final 2 overs as the Bumrah-Nehra duo's bowling partnership once again won India a T20 thriller.

New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2017 3:39 PM
Jasprit Bumrah bowled two miserly last overs (Reuters)

India vs England 2nd T20: The ‘unlucky’ VCA Jamtha stadium in Nagpur finally dished out a thriller last night when hosts India kept their composure to defend a modest total of 144 runs against a dangerous English batting line-up. For most part of the match, the visitors had the upper hand, howsoever, the required run rate kept shooting up. As is the norm these days, chasing down 30-40 odd runs in last 2-3 overs is not a big deal.

Same was the case yesterday night, as England needed 27 runs off 18 balls. Captain Virat Kohli had conserved his death-over specialist Jasprit Bumrah’s 2 overs. While the veteran Ashish Nehra had one over left. The yorker specialist, Jasprit Bumrah leaked just 3 runs in the 17th over as he kept Jos Buttler and Joe Root guessing with his slow off-cutters, reports Sportzwiki.

England needed 24 off the last 2 overs. In a bit of pressure, but that made the batting duo carve out a four (Buttler) and a six (Root). The balance once again shifted back 3 lions’ way as they required 8 runs in the final over. Captain Virat Kohli had full faith on Jasprit Bumrah as the Gujarat yorker specialist didn’t disappoint his skipper. He dismissed the dangerous looking Root – LBW in the 1st ball.

However, there was a faint inside-edge. The 2nd ball went for a single as the 3rd ball was a dot! Then came another slower delivery that clean bowled Jos Buttler. Now, England needed 7 runs of the last 2 balls.

Chris Jordan hurried for a single. Now England needed 6 runs off the final delivery. Bumrah bowled a low full toss in the off-stump zone; Moeen Ali missed; India won by 5 runs and drew level the series 1-1. Captain Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah exulted in joy.

Indeed, it was a commendable effort by Jasprit Bumrah, who showed the world once again his worth and skills of bowling in death overs; be it ODI or T20!

