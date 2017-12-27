Watch: Hardik Pandya goes crazy, sets stage on fire at Krunal Pandya’s mehendi function

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya dancing. (Source: Instagram)

While the Indian cricket team was busy attending the second wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Mumbai, Krunal Pandya took a step ahead to become the latest cricketer to tie the knot. Krunal’s mehendi function coincided with Indian captain Virat Kohli’s second reception on Tuesday. However, it was Krunal’s brother Hardik who stole the limelight. In a video that has gone viral, the Indian all-rounder can be seen dancing like crazy on popular Bollywood and Punjabi music. India batsman Manish Pandey too shook a leg with teammate Hardik, who showcased his rather high energy levels on the happy occasion.

Krunal has been a part of the Mumbai Indians side for the last couple of years. He played an important role in team’s title win in 2017 and was the Man of the Match in the final for his stupendous 38-ball 47 against Rising Pune Supergiant. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians had won the IPL final by just 1 run. Krunal was bought by the side for Rs 2 crore in 2016 because of his good domestic performances.

The bowling all-rounder has since then turned himself into an important member of the team. He has played 25 IPL matches so far accumulating 480 runs with an impressive strike rate of 158.42. He made his IPL debut against Gujarat Lions at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2016. A left-arm spinner, Krunal has been a regular feature for Baroda in the domestic season.

Hardik, on the other hand, had a terrific season too. The 24-year-old all-rounder became the second Indian player after Kapil Dev (1986) to score over 500 ODI runs and pick over 30 ODI wickets. He will be travelling with the Indian team to South Africa for a three-month-long tour where men in blue will take on the hosts in three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.