Wasim Jaffer scores century in Irani Cup, breaks several records

Wasim Jaffer after scoring century against Rest of India. (Source: BCCI)

Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer scored yet another century in domestic cricket in the ongoing Irani Cup match between Vidarbha and Rest of India. During this knock, Jaffer became the sixth Indian batsman to go past 18,000-run mark in domestic cricket. Jaffer also became the first Indian and oldest Asian to register a 250 plus score at the age of 40 in a first-class inning. He became the fifth Indian batsman to score a double century at the age of 40.

The record for most first-class runs for India still remains with Sunil Gavaskar. The former Indian skipper had scored 25834 runs in his career. Jaffer, who had made his first-class debut in 1996-97, went past Dilip Vengsarkar (17868) and GR Viswanath (17970) during his knock. The 40-year-old player is now the second cricketer behind GR Viswanath to score six consecutive half-centuries in Irani Cup.

He is now only behind Sunil Gavaskar (25,834), Sachin Tendulkar (25,396), Rahul Dravid (23,794), VVS Laxman (19,730) and Vijay Hazare (18,740). Wasim Jaffer broke records with every single run he took. The former Mumbai opener registered the highest individual score in Irani Cup history, going past Murali Vijay’s 266.

At stumps on day 2, Wasim Jaffer was not out on 285 runs. His knock included 34 boundaries and one six. He also took his tally of first-class hundreds to 53. Jaffer is on the 8th spot on that list led by Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar with 81 centuries.

“Really good to see Wasim Jaffer score another 100 with so much ease. Its also great to see him so committed even at this stage of his career. #inspiration,” former Indian batsman VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Jaffer who is playing his 242nd first-class matches, has now played in as many as 12 Irani Cup games (mostly for Mumbai, a few for Rest of India and now for Vidarbha) with over 1000 runs to his name. He was the top-scorer for Vidarbha this season scoring 595 runs in nine matches and helping the side to a Ranji Trophy title.