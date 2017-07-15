Virender Sehwag was first choice of Virat Kohli for Team India coach: Report

Given that Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli both are from Delhi, they share a very got report. (Source: PTI)

After a lot of speculations and rumours, Ravi Shastri was finally appointed as the coach of the Indian cricket team. As soon as the appointment was made, it was believed that BCCI had taken this decision due to a strong recommendation by Virat Kohli. However, a BCCI official has given a new twist to the story by revealing that former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was actually Virat Kohli’s first choice before things fell apart between them. Sehwag was one of the front-runners for the job after Anil Kumble had decided to resign and even went to Mumbai for the interview with BCCI;s Cricket Advisory Committee.

“After his stint as mentor of Kings XI Punjab, Viru was growing more confident by the day that he had the potential required to work at a higher level in a similar capacity. It was then that a senior BCCI official asked him to apply (for the role of India coach) if he could make up his mind,” someone in the know of things told TOI. “The CAC did a fair job in assessing all candidates and came with the best possible decision,” the source added.

Given that Sehwag and Kohli both are from Delhi, they share a very got report. What went against Sehwag was his wish to bring along with him a team of support staff that would include physiotherapist Amit Tyagi and Kings XI Punjab assistant coach Mithun Manhas. This was one condition that Kohli didn’t agree to.

“Paaji, I have a lot of respect for you for what you can bring to the table but you have to understand that there is a professional set-up in place, therefore this cannot happen. The rest is up to the CAC,” Kohli said. “There is a support staff in place and has worked with this team for a while now. In fact, there are individuals who understand the needs of team members on an individual basis,” the Indian skipper told Sehwag as per the report.

Ravi Shastri was later appointed as the new coach of the team and will take over the side from the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.