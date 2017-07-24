Virender Sehwag, Twitter users sarcastically blast Piers Morgan after he tweeted THIS on Indian women cricket team defeat

Not only Sehwag and Morgan had a duel, but some Twitter users too jumped into the fight and posted some hilarious, sarcastic, blunt tweets online to slam Piers Morgan. (Photo: Twitter of Sehwag and Morgan)

A major verbal fight broke out between Virender Sehwag and Piers Morgan, British TV personality and journalist. Now, you all must be wondering how this happened all of a sudden and what was the reason behind it which became the bone of contention between the two. Not only Sehwag and Morgan had a duel, but some Twitter users too jumped into the fight and posted some hilarious, sarcastic, blunt tweets online to slam Piers Morgan. So here is what happened. After the Indian women’s team lost the cricket World Cup to England in a close encounter, Piers Morgan took to Twitter and asked Virender Sehwag, “You OK, buddy @virendersehwag? #WWC2017final (sic).” After this, Morgan posted a tweet with a screenshot of a bet he placed on August 31, 2016 asking Virender Sehwag to pay one million rupees to charity if England wins an ODI World Cup before India wins another Olympic gold. Morgan tweeted with the screenshot, “Ahem, @virendersehwag… pay up!” Reacting to Morgan’s tweet, Sehwag slammed him too sarcastically. Sehwag wrote, “Me and all of India prouder even in this loss than you can ever be mate.We fought well &will only get better & stronger. Enjoy for a change! (sic). And, this conversation between the two snowballed into a big clash with many Twitter users joining Sehwag in blasting Morgan. Here are details of the Morgan-Sehwag tweet fight details and how other Twitter users blasted Morgan:-

Me and all of India prouder even in this loss than you can ever be mate.We fought well &will only get better & stronger.

Enjoy for a change! http://t.co/Dv1gn2jpWn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2017

They continue to wait for eng men to win the World Cup,glad the women won them the cup,our #WomenInBlue make us swell with pride in win/loss pic.twitter.com/NXTxjZaIQG — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) July 23, 2017

Ya paaji , great reply. Hope england men’s will learn more from england girls. And at least get one cup . — Virat Kohli (@maheshjain86) July 23, 2017

Yahi mai bhi keh gya tha @imVkohli sir thodi der pehle. ???? pic.twitter.com/AY1KL1E97u — ROHIT BANSAL (@banlib23) July 23, 2017

सुना है ये इंग्लैंड वाले नहाते नही है ? — Vinay Prajapati (@Vinay_P10) July 23, 2017

बहुत सटीक जबाव दिया सर आपने और एकदम सही.. — HIMANSHU JHA (@himshu1710) July 23, 2017

Epic Reply Back ???? Form The King ???? Of Twitter Viru Ji Yes We Are Proud Our #WomenInBlue — TAPAS MAKUR (@SRT_for_ever) July 23, 2017

इसको अभी तक याद है मतलब बहुत ज्यादा सूजी थी …???????? — Jaykush S Modi ???????? (@jaykushsmodi) July 23, 2017

ODI World Cup: England Women: 4

England Men: 0 ???? #WWC17Final ???????? — Prince Sanghvi (@princesanghavi) July 23, 2017

Tributes poured in for Indian women’s cricket team desptite their heart-breaking loss to England in the ICC World Cup with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the team for its tenacity and skills.

“Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity & skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team! @BCCIWomen,” Modi tweeted.

Former cricketers, led by Sachin Tendulkar, also hailed the team for their overall performance in the tournament.

“Feel for all of you, #WomenInBlue! You were good throughout but sometimes it is not meant to be. Congrats England on winning #WWC17Final!,” said Tendulkar, who was part of India’s 2003 World Cup team that had lost the finals to Australia.

Virender Sehwag wrote, “Super proud of the girls. Tough luck today but womens cricket in India has truly arrived. Thank you girls. Salute your spirit.”