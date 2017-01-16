Virender Sehwag takes a jibe at Pakistan team to dampen Oz triumph

The Twitter world is now incomplete without Sehwag’s witty and hilarious tweets. (PTI)

After a prolonged disastrous tour of Australia, Pakistan finally won a cricket match against Australia on its tour Down Under. However, the Pakistani parties and celebrations were put in perspective by former Indian opening batsmen Virender Sehwag who reminded arch-rivals Pakistan of cricketing history that would have had a chilling effect on them this Monday morning.

Virender Sehwag and Twitter cannot be separated in a similar way Jay and Veeru couldn’t be separated in the blockbuster hit movie Sholay. The Twitter world is now incomplete without Sehwag’s witty and hilarious tweets. Taking a leaf out of his record books, the Nawab of Najafgarh tweeted on the record-shattering opening wicket partnership of 410 runs between him and Rahul Dravid. 11 years ago, on this very date. Sehwag and makeshift opener Rahul Dravid plundered 410 runs against Pakistan, during the 1st Test played at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore; in reply to Pakistan’s 679 in 1st innings, reports DNA.

The Sehwag-Dravid duo fell short by mere three runs off the then highest opening wicket partnership record, held by Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy (which was ultimately broken by Neil McKenzie and Graeme Smith in 2008). Unfortunately, Sehwag was dismissed on 254 by Rana Navel-ul-Hassan, Dravid remained unbeaten on 128.

11 years ago, had the privilege to celebrate #PakistanKaBhootBanaya Diwas ! pic.twitter.com/r9pmcbzohi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 16, 2017

Reflecting on the nostalgic past, Sehwag tweeted, “11 years ago, had the privilege to celebrate #PakistanKaBhootBanaya Diwas !” This is how Virender Sehwag gives nightmares to opponents even without a wielding the bat.