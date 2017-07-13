Virender Sehwag loses race for job to Ravi Shastri; now seen chilling in Canada

Virender Sehwag shared this image from Canada. (Source: Instagram)

Even though 10 people had applied and 6 were shortlisted by the Cricket Advisory Committee of BCCI for the post of team India head coach, it was a clear battle between two heavyweights of Indian cricket: Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag. Two men with contrasting personalities and style of play. After a dramatic procedure, the BCCI finally appointed Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian team. While most people would have been disappointed after losing out on the opportunity, Virender Sehwag decided to spend time travelling, instead. The former Indian opener shared images on Instagram account on Thursday morning to reveal that he is currently in Canada. “Chilling in Canada #traveldiaries,” he wrote as the caption of the image.

Sehwag shared one more image where he is standing inside a shop. He did not post any caption with the second image but was seen smiling in it. Ever since hanging his boots, Sehwag has been very popular on various social media platforms. He has made a name for himself through his brilliant wordplay and witty tweets. Every now and then he also picks up important social issues.

Chilling in Canada #traveldiaries A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri will take charge of the Indian cricket team with the Test series against Sri Lanka starting later this month. “It can be a better Test team than any Indian team we have had. This is a team you can travel with (anywhere). There is a battery of pacers which can do well in all conditions and take 20 wickets. Their age is such that they are playing at the right time,” the newly appointed coach said in a recent interview.

He said skipper Virat Kohli was yet to reach his peak and that the next few years will define him in the true sense. “Kohli is a champion cricketer, he has not yet reached his peak. The next five or six years will define the real Virat Kohli,” Shastri said.