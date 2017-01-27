Virender Sehwag has no value in commentary box? Cracks jokes, but what do cricket lovers get?

Virender Sehwag before the 1st ODI between India and England. (Source: Virender Sehwag/twitter)

When I was young, watching a cricket match without commentary used to be a sin and any kid growing in the 90s would relate to that. However, things have changed drastically over the last decade or so. Now watching a cricket match with volume on is a pain, especially with Virender Sehwag having a microphone in his hand.

“They are dancing in the aisles in Sharjah. The little man has hit the big fella for six! He’s half his size!” This is how Tony Greig described Sachin’s six off Tom Moody in the 1998 Sharjah Cup Final.

“The new batsman in is Kung Fu Pandya,” this is what Virender Sehwag said when Hardik Pandya came out to bat in one of the ODIs against England.

The idea of commentary came when there were no visuals and people had to depend on the audio to visualise what is happening on the field. So, the job of the commentators was to describe the action happening on the field.

However, the current generation of commentators would talk about anything but what is happening on the field. In a Test match against New Zealand last year, Sanjay Manjrekar discussed selfie, pout and various poses with Scott Styris while Laxman was talking about Biryani on air.

Now why I am taking about Sehwag in particular is because the other guys used to be good, if not brilliant before. However, Viru has picked the nuances of Navjot Singh Sidhu and taken them to a new level, starting a new trend in the commentary box.

Virender Sehwag may sound funny to some people but he needs to realize that he is not a comedian. Saying, ‘Even Sholay’s Thakur would have caught that ball’ is not funny, its lame.

And, it’s not like the previous generation lacked wit. When Shane Warne produced the ball of the century, this is how Richie Benaud described it, “Gatting has absolutely no idea what happened to it. (He) still doesn’t know.”

The reason why we remember most of the iconic moments of Indian cricket in last one decade is because Ravi Shastri described them beautifully. Can Sehwag do the some? I don’t think so.

Maybe, it could work in the limited overs cricket as it is the hip-hop version where you can allow these nuances but Test cricket is like the classical dance where all eyes are watching every step carefully and a single distraction could spoil the whole act.