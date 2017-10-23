Virender Sehwag calls Ross Taylor Darji, New Zealand batsman hits back, leaves Viru in splits; see awesome banter

Virender Sehwag gives Ross Taylor his five-star Suresh Ramesh Moment. (PTI)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag after his retirement has been known for his funny commentary and quirky wordplay on Twitter. The ‘Sultan of Multan’ can get people to go crazy and make them roll on the floor laughing – he has virtually perfected ROFL moments for every occasion! In the most recent example, with tongue firmly in cheek, Sehwag took to the microblogging site and appreciated the New Zeland batsman Ross Taylor for his spectacular performance in the first match against India. However, while doing so, Sehwag went on to call Taylor a ‘Darji’ (tailor). He said,” Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji. Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders.” Quite a taunt, if ever there was one! Undaunted and unflusterred, Ross Taylor hit back in the same vein and replied,”Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ….happy Diwali.” And then came the ‘5-star chocolate Suresh-Ramesh moment’ which was followed by their famous ek bilaang chotti kar do moment. Sehwag said,”Hahaha Masterji , is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting :).”

Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .#indvsnz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2017

Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ….happy Diwali — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

Hahaha Masterji , is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting 🙂 http://t.co/FNpAwrWCB4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2017

Has your Darji not done a good job this Diwali ????? — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

No one can match up to your high standards of stitching Darji ji , whether it is a pant or a partnership @RossLTaylor http://t.co/WDInvXL4EW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2017

New Zealand batsmen showed clinical efficiency in a tricky chase to spoil Virat Kohli’s 200th match with a comfortable six-wicket victory over India in the opening One day International on Sunday. Ross Taylor scored 95 runs in 100 balls with eight boundaries. He was helped by the left-handed batsman Tom Latham who scored 103 not out and hit eight boundaries and two sixes. India had posted a target of 281 which the Kiwis achieved in 49 overs. New Zealand lead three-match series 1-0. Earlier, Virat Kohli showed his masterclass with a gutsy 31st hundred in his 200th ODI in energy-sapping conditions to take India to 280 for 8 in 50 overs. None of the other Indian batsmen even crossed 40-run mark, viirtually costing the side the match.