Virender Sehwag appointed member of NADA’s Anti-Doping Appeal Panel. (IE)

In an interesting move by the Sports Ministry, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was appointed as a member of the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Thursday. He along with former Delhi player Vinay Lamba have been made members of the panel. It is a rare occasion that cricketers are being roped in for such committees. Sehwag and Lamba, who played 76 first-class matches for Delhi between 1967 and 1981, are in the six-member panel headed by retired judge R V Easwar. The other members of the committee are senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, Dr Naveen Dang and Harsh Mahajan. Notably, the panel held a two-hour long meeting but Sehwag was absent from it, as per PTI report.

Meanwhile, weightlifter Kunjarani Devi was included in the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel. Incidentally, Kunjarani was handed a six-month suspension for an anti-doping violation in 2001 after testing positive for stimulant strychnine at the Asian championships. In 2014, she was also part of the selection panel assigned to select athletes to be honoured with Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards.

The ADDP has other former sportspersons in Akhil Kumar (boxing), Reeth Abraham (athletics), Jagbir Singh (hockey) and Rohit Rajpal (tennis). The panel will be headed by retired district and sessions judge Kuldeep Singh. The other members of the ADDP are Manik Dogra (advocate), Nalin Kohli, Bina Gupta and Surbhi Mehta (all advocates), Vinod Dogra, Dr Ankit Sharma, Dr Chengappa and Sanjeev Kumar. As per norms, any doping case is first heard by the ADDP and then the matter is referred to ADAP.