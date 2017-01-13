Virat ready for captaincy, will take all decisions now: MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni believes that the current team has the potential to win in all formats. (Source: ANI/twitter)

In his first press conference since leaving the captaincy of Indian team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that this was the right time for Virat Kohli to take over the captaincy in all the three formats. The Rising Super Giants captain was talking to media ahead of the first ODI against England and reassured the fact the Virat Kohli will have his complete support.

Dhoni clarified that he was waiting for the right moment to leave the role and wanted Kohli to ease into the Test format. He applauded the leadership skills of Virat Kohli and said that he maintains a very close relationship with his former deputy.

He also mentioned that he had a chat with Kohli about his field placements and how he wants his fielders to play and will look to adapt to it. Interestingly, Dhoni has the tendency to pump up his fielders from behind the stumps and his one-liners have been caught on the stump microphone several times. The former Indian captain also said that he will continue to give suggestions as a wicket-keeper but Virat Kohli will be the man in in charge and will take all the decisions.

Dhoni also looked back at his international career and said that he was happy about his achievements. “Overall it was a journey that I really enjoyed, it brings smile on my face irrespective of whether it was tough or good period,” he said. Dhoni also praised the current squad and said that this team has the potential to conquer everything.

Well done @msdhoni on your career as captain ! 3 major wins 2 w cups ????☝????⭐️⭐️⭐️ time to unleash the old dhoni???????? pic.twitter.com/7WXdre9qJU — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 10, 2017

The Ranchi based wicket-keeper is set to begin a new phase of his career on January 15 with the first ODI against England where he’ll play under the leadership of new captain Virat Kohli. Earlier this week, he also recorded a video with his old-friend Yuvraj Singh where both the players looked excited to play together again. Fans would be hoping the old Dhoni, to play like the Dhoni of old days.