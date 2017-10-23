Virat Kolhi bows his head before this red-hot pace bowler! But it is not what you think; Watch video

A strange incident was seen in the first match between India and New Zealand on Sunday. (Screengrab)

A strange incident was seen in the first match between India and New Zealand on Sunday. The man who performed this act is none other than Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi who is known for his swing bowling is a shy person and can keep to himself for hours, shutting himself out from the world. But little does the world know that Bhuvi also has an alternative, very powerful personality, one which can make even the legends bow down before him. The world was introduced to this Bhuvi avatar during the Indian team’s batting stint. After the Indian opening batsmen and the middle order had faltered, it was Bhuvi who was up to the task of effecting a fightback. The man had to play an important innings and take his team to a defendable total. And then came the moment, in the 46th over when in response to an Adam Milne bouncer Kumar had sent the ball over the ropes at long-on for a six. It was as surprising as it was massive. Following this master-class, even Virat Kolhi was forced to show respect. The Indian skipper bowed down in front of the Indian pacer, acknowledging the immense quality of the shot. Kumar scored 26 runs in 15 balls with two boundaries and two sixes. But unfortunately, his contribution was not enough to save India from losing their first match of the three-match ODI series.

Chasing 281 runs for the win, New Zealand rode on 200-run stand between Tom Latham (103*) and Ross Taylor (95) to register a convincing win. The visitors were off to a steady start in the chase before losing wickets of Colin Munro, Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson in quick succession. Spinners did the trick in the middle overs but it was Latham-Taylor show after that. The pair batted with a mature head and didn’t do anything silly in the middle. Latham reached the three-figure mark but Taylor fell short of the milestone by five runs. Earlier, after opting to bat first, India rode on Virat Kohli’s 31st ODI hundred to post 280. The skipper didn’t really get support from the other end as a lot of the batsmen got starts but none of them were able to convert it into a big one.