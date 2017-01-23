Virat Kohli’s team India to face Pakistan in the Independence Cup

Indian team will play Pakistan in the Independence Cup 2018. (Source: Reuters)

Only less than a week ago, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said that there can never be any difference between India and Sri Lanka as long as both the countries continue to play cricket, while speaking at the WEF session on harnessing regional cooperation in South Asia.

Proving his words right, BCCI has agreed to be a part of a quadrangular series in Sri Lanka involving Pakistan and South Africa. The tournament named ‘Independence Cup’ will be played around Sri Lanka’s 70th Independence Day on February 4, 2018.

The President of Sri Lankan cricket Thilanga Sumathipala confirmed the series in his press conference and said that he is looking forward to host an exciting tournament. Since India is scheduled to tour South Africa at the same time, the dates for the tournament haven’t been announced yet.

Sumathipala said that the matter will be discussed with India and South Africa during the next month’s ICC meeting in Dubai. According to Sumathipala, India agreed to participate in the series after Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe discussed this with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Even though India and Pakistan played each other in last year’s ICC T20 World Cup, not too much cricket has been played between the countries in last few years. In fact, India hasn’t toured Pakistan since 2007 due to the tension on border.

The SLC President also hinted that in order to celebrate India’s 70th Independence later this year, the Sri Lankan cricket team might visit India for a short series.