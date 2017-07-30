Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and KL Rahul selfie powered thread you just cannot miss; know why

India’s opening batsman, KL Rahul shared a selfie with skipper Kohli.

The casualness shared between team India players is indeed loved by fans. And when it involves their favourite, Virat Kohli, there’s no point giving it a miss. Sunday was one such day when a Kohli selfie gave his fans so much to talk about. Earlier today, India’s opening batsman, KL Rahul shared a selfie with skipper Kohli and tweeted, “When skipper says #selfie you pout and ✌. #chillday by the beach ????‍♂️????‍♂️ #galle @imVkohli.” Replying to this Tweet, Team India’s ultimate leg-puller, Yuvraj Singh, said, “Basically what you saying when skipper say selfie u have no choice but to pose. Agreed have to do what captain says.” However, Rahul was witty enough to reply to the tweet in straight-forward manner, he said, “Hahah yes paaji absolutely . Actually anybody says selfie I’m ready with.”

Actually, team India is on a tour to Sri Lanka, and Virat Kohli and boys on Saturday scored an impressive victory in the Test Match played at the city of Galle, also known for its beautiful beaches. Finishing things off early in their opening test, it seemed that captain Kohli found it right to enjoy an outing at a Galle beach, after India bowled out Sri Lanka for 245 to complete a comprehensive 304-run victory on day four. Sri Lanka reached 2-85 at lunch on Saturday after India captain Virat Kohli set them a daunting target of 550 to win the first Test in Galle.

Hahah yes paaji absolutely . Actually anybody says selfie I’m ready with ✌ — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 30, 2017

Basically what you saying when skipper say selfie u have no choice but to pose ???????????? agreed have to do what captain says ???????? — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 30, 2017

Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 103 and declared his side’s second innings at 3-240 early in proceedings, to leave the home side needing a mammoth 550 to win. The tourists mauled the hosts with turns Ashwin (3-65) and Jadeja (3-71) dealing major blows. India had an advantage due to ill health of Sri Lanka pair Asela Gunaratne and Rangana Herath.