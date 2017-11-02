  3. Virat Kohli violates ICC Code, seen talking on walkie-talkie during match against Kiwis in Delhi; watch video

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has landed in some serious trouble for an unprofessional act during the 1st T20 against New Zealand at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. Kohli was seen talking on a walkie-talkie during the match which is against the guidelines set by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

By: | New Delhi | Published: November 2, 2017 12:52 PM
Virat Kohli, kohli, Virat Kohli violates icc code, Virat Kohli talking on walkie talkie, kohli on walkie talkie, kohli talking on walkie talkie, kohli viral video, virat kohli viral video, viral video of virat kohli. sports news, cricket news, latest news Virat Kohli was seen talking on a walkie-talkie during the match. (Source: video grab)
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has landed in some serious trouble for an unprofessional act during the 1st T20 against New Zealand at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. Kohli was seen talking on a walkie-talkie during the match which is against the guidelines set by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Use of mobile phones is prohibited by ICC during the match so Virat’s act is a clear violation of ICC Code. However, the Indian skipper might be let off after a warning. What exactly Virat was saying on this walkie talkie is not clear. A video of this incident was shared by CNN-News 18 on its Twitter handle. However, FinancialExpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

India defeated New Zealand by 53 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series on Wednesday evening. Virat Kohli credited India’s first ever win over New Zealand in T20 International to the clinical show by both his batsmen and bowlers. “Very clinical performance with the whole team. I thought the wicket was damp but Rohit (Sharma) and Shikhar (Dhawan) were outstanding. And with the ball as well, we were brilliant. The bowlers bowled where they should and the fielders backed it up,” Kohli said after India’s 53-run win in the first T20 International.

Kohli was happy that Dhawan was able to show his T20 prowess with a range of shots in his 52-ball 80 which was laced with 10 fours and two sixes. “Shikhar’s one-day game is so good and he always wanted to convert that into T20 as well. I think his adaptability was spot-on today and he unleashed all the shots he had,” said Kohli about his Delhi team-mate.

This was also Ashish Nehra’s last international game. Taling about him, Kohli said, “To have played 19 years is very hard for a fast bowler. I know how professional he’s been and how hard he’s worked. He deserved this kind of a farewell with the crowd cheering him. He can now spend time with his family, he’s got a beautiful family. We’ll stay in touch but we’ll miss him and I wish him all the best.”

