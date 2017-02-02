Virat Kohli to reveal his life story in a music video on Friday

Virat Kohli will release his story of life in a music video. (Source: twitter)

Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli is one of the best cricketers that the country has produced and the fans would love to hear his inspirational life story. Now, this is wish is about to come true as the 28-year-old batsman took to twitter on Thursday and revealed that he will show his complete life story in a music video.

Kohli shared an image of his in dashing look wearing headphones on his official twitter account to make this announcement. His tweet read as, “As promised, tomorrow I will show you the complete video of my life story on http://muveacoustics.com . #InsideIsEverything #SoundThatInspires.”

The RCB star must be high on confidence after defeating England in all the three formats. First, the Test team defeated visitors by 4-0 in the five-match Test series and followed it by 2-1 victories in ODI and T20 series under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

Another happy news came for the Indian captain as he maintained his top spot in the latest ICC rankings of T20 batsmen while India gained a spot by virtue of their series win against England to climb to the second spot in the team rankings. Kohli leads number-two ranked Aaron Finch of Australia by 28 points, while Glenn Maxwell of Australia is third.

Last year we saw the life stories of former Indian captains Mohammad Azharuddin and Mahendra Singh Dhoni being converted into films ‘Azhar’ and ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ starring Emraan Hashmi and Sushant Singh Rajput in the title roles respectively. Both the films did well on the box-office while another movie on the life of Sachin Tendulkar with the title

‘Sachin: A billion dreams’ is on its way.