Virat Kohli scores 31st ODI century; goes past Ricky Ponting, only behind Sachin Tendulkar

Published: October 22, 2017 5:04 PM
Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap by scoring his 31st ODI century against New Zealand. With this, Kohli went past Ricky Ponting on the list of highest ODI centuries and is now only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar. Ponting had scored 30 ODI tons in his career while Sachin retired after scoring 49. Kohli achieved this feat in just his 200th ODI while Sachin had played 463 ODIs to score his 49 tons. India is playing against Kiwis in 1st game of the series.

