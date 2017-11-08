Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma earn this whopping amount as ICC Champions Trophy prize money

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI)

In a major good news for the Indian cricket team, each member of the side earned Rs 38.67 lakh as prize money for finishing as runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The Indian cricket team had lost the final of the ICC Champions Trophy to Pakistan in June this year. Led by Virat Kohli, the team was highly impressive throughout the tournament and had even defeated Pakistan in a group stage match earlier by 134 runs, becoming favourites to lift the trophy. However, opener Fakhar Zaman scored a century and his partnerships with Azhar Ali and Babar Azam helped Pakistan put a mammoth total of 339 runs on board.

In response, India’s top order was then taken apart by Mohammad Amir and the defending champions never recovered from that. Hardik Pandya provided some resistance but the Indian innings was in a steady state of collapse. They ended up losing all their wickets for just 158 runs.

According to the figures released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier, Ravi Shastri was paid Rs 2.02 crore for a period of three months between October 18 and January 17 while bowling coach Bharat Arun got Rs 26.99 lakh for his services. Former pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji also earned Rs 50 lakh as a one-time benefit. Apart from all this, the board also revealed the amounts it has paid to state associations. An amount of Rs 19.44 crore was paid to Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers as a share of revenue from this season.

India’s next international assignment comes in the form of Sri Lanka. The Dinesh Chandimal-led Sri Lankan squad today arrived for their six-week tour of India, which starts in Kolkata with the first of the three-Test series, beginning on November 16. Sri Lanka will play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against Virat Kohli’s India. The 15-member squad will hit the nets from tomorrow ahead of their two-day practice game against a third-string Board President’s XI at the JU (2nd Campus ground), starting November 11.