Virat Kohli reveals that he used to run away from this Indian legend; here’s why

Virat Kohli with Bishen Singh Bedi. (Source: PTI)

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has made a name for himself over the years with an extraordinary level of fitness. The change is visible even in Kohli’s batting. However, the Indian skipper was not a fitness freak a few years back. As a youngster, Kohli was not the same and did not like the strict fitness drills which were put in place in Delhi. The man behind those tough training methods has been revealed by the Indian captain and he has admitted at even “running away” from him. This huge revelation from the Indian captain came at the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA)’s first annual conclave at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Wednesday evening.

During this conclave, Kohli revealed that he ran scared of India’s spin great as a youngster and ran away due to his tough fitness methods as coach. “It is indeed an honour to receive the award from Bishan sir. From not understanding the importance of fitness and running away from him in Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 cricket only because he made us train too much to becoming… my life right now is something he has been doing for ages now. So many people have been able to succeed because of that. Thank you, sir,” Kohli said.

Kohli honoured iconic former Indian captain and legendary spinner Bishen Singh Bedi in unique style as well. As soon as the Indian skipper saw Bedi, Kohli showed respect by touching his feet. The 29-year-old has given a citation, a trophy and Delhi cap by Bedi. The event was attended by other great players of Delhi including Virender Sehwag, 1983 World Cup winners – Madan Lal, Mohinder Amarnath and Kirti Azad.

Kohli said he had learnt a lot from “super stars” of Delhi cricket. “When I started coming to this association to play cricket, like all my friends and teammates, I used to see the superstars of Delhi cricket and legends.”

Virat Kohli will be in action in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka which starts on December 2 at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. The Indian team currently leads the series 1-0 and if it goes on to win the final Test, it will be Virat Kohli’s 9th consecutive Test series win as captain.