Virat Kohli reveals alternative career choice! Ace cricketer will leave you stunned

Virat Kohli. (IE)

Virat Kohli is the new torchbearer for Indian sports at the world stage and there is no doubt that the Indian captain has lived up to everyone’s expectations. He has proved his mettle against the fiercest of bowlers and in the toughest of times. Be it his crucial knock of 35 runs in 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka or his 30th century against Australia, Kohli has been in top form ever since his appointment as the captain of Indian cricket team. But what if Virat Kohli would never have embraced cricket with the massive amount of skills and talent that he posses. Where would he have landed if not between the 22 yards? Interestingly, Kohli did answer the question while in conversation with CNN News 18. The 28-year-old batsmen revealed he loves watching PV Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi play and if not cricket he would have taken up badminton as his profession.

Kohli has been very vocal about his passion for sports and he reiterated the same during the conversation. “India should cultivate sports culture,” he said during the conversation.The Indian batsman is a known fitness freak and he has emphasised the importance of exercise – he says he believes that if a player wants to achieve his goals, he needs to be physically fit and this is one of the reasons he admires Indian tennis legend Leander Paes and Swiss great Roger Federer. During the conversation, Kohli said that he admires Leander and Federer for their longevity and the way they have sustained themselves at the top for so long. Kohli who seems to be following on the same path has even expressed his desire to play for as long as possible.

Earlier, in September during an event, the Indian skipper said that he still has 8-10 years left in him. “With another 8-10 years of cricket left in me, I want to keep my game at the peak. We limit ourselves even before we try. Most of the people stopped at 70 percent, so we need to push until it’s done. Thus, I want to contribute to the betterment of the sports until I am connected to the same,” he said. Ever since making his international debut in 2008, Kohli has proved his worth across all formats with the bat. The 28-year old said that more cricketers should come up and help India achieve the tag of a ‘sporting nation’.