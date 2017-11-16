Virat Kohli registers embarrassing record during India vs Sri Lanka Kolkata Test

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the 1st cricket test match against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens. (Source: PTI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been in a remarkable form over the last couple of years. There have been moments where his heroics with the bat have appeared to be virtually inhuman. Just when one would have thought that Kohli cannot put a foot wrong, he equalled Kapil Dev’s dubious record of most ducks for an Indian captain in a calendar year. Kohli came out to bat on day 1 of the Kolkata Test against Sri Lanka at a time when his side was struggling at 13/2. The Indian captain didn’t look comfortable during his stay at the wicket and was trapped in front of the wicket by Suranga Lakmal for a duck. The decision was reviewed by the Indian team but returned as umpire’s call – LBW.

It was Kohli’s fifth duck of the year. Before this match, he had two in Test and ODIs each. Interestingly enough, all his ducks this year came against two sides – three against Australia and two against Sri Lanka. And this is the third time, after 2011 and 2014, that Kohli has got two ducks in Test in a year. With this, he equalled Kapil Dev’s record who had registered five ducks in 1983, the same year when he led India to a World Cup title. In 1976, Bishen Singh Bedi got out four times without scoring. Sourav Ganguly achieved the unwanted feat twice, in 2001 and 2002. MS Dhoni joined the list in 2011, with four such dismissals. Here are his ducks this year:

vs Australia at Pune on 23 February (1st Innings, Test)

vs Sri Lanka at The Oval on 8 June (ODI)

vs Australia at Chennai on 17 September (ODI)

vs Australia at Guwahati on 10 October (T20I)

Coming to the match, we finally had the toss at 1 pm after multiple delays due to rain. India got off to a disastrous start as opener KL Rahul got out on the first ball of the match. He was caught behind with the ball taking the faintest of nicks. Suranga Lakmal was at his best there, pitching the ball at just the right place then moving the ball away with a vicious swing. Dhawan too followed the course and got out cheaply. Play was called off due to bad light, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease for the hosts.