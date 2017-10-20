Virat Kohli not the top-earning cricketer in the world; these 2 players beat him

Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli is nowhere near his counterparts when it comes to his earnings. Australian captain Steve Smith tops the list as the highest paid captain.(Image: IE)

Glamour and glitter surround Indian cricket and cricketers, especially its captain. In fact, it gives a fair idea of the lives of the Indian cricketers when we say they are literally worshipped in the country. Not surprisingly, BCCI is the richest cricket board in the world. But, it will surprise you that despite cricket being a religion in India, the cricket team’s captain and swashbuckling batsman Virat Kohli is nowhere near his counterparts when it comes to his earnings.

As per the ESPNCricinfo report, although the prolific batsman is the highest earning cricketer in the world overall, that’s not because of the BCCI contracts and match fees. Virat earns $1 million (Rs 6 crore) a year through his contracts and match fees, but he lags much behind his Australian counterpart Steven Smith who makes around $1.469 million per year (Rs 9.6 crore). The next in the line is English Test captain Joe Root with $1.38 million per year (Rs 9 Crore). Virat takes the third spot in the list. And if we go sports-hopping, Still, he remains the richest cricketer thanks to his earnings from hefty endorsements and IPL fees. But, if we go sports-hopping, he nowhere matches the earnings of top sportspersons like soccer star Christiano Ronaldo or Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton.

However, according to the ESPNCricinfo report, at $23,380 per game, India’s Test cricketers are the most well-rewarded across the world, earning almost twice what an Australian cricketer gets paid for a home Test (Australia has different fees for home and away Tests). Also, as far as the coaches are concerned, Indian coach Ravi Shastri is the highest earner at $1.17 million per year, which is just a tad less than what the top players from Australia, England and India earn.