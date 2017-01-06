Virat Kohli named Team India ODI, T20 captain; All you want to know about the skipper

As Kohli, recently, led Team India to a spectacular test series win against England, selectors and experts had lauded the timing for the ‘captain cool’ to resign. (AP)

In one of the major turn of event in the cricket world, as Mahender Singh Dhoni resigned as the skipper of the ODI and T20 team of Indian cricket, Indian test captain and star batsman Virat Kohli is now selected to lead the ‘Men in Blues’. And as Kohli, recently, led Team India to a spectacular test series win against England, selectors and experts had lauded the timing for the ‘captain cool’ to resign, as Virat Kohli stood as a proven customer to lead the team in all formats of the game.

Having made his first-class debut in 2006, Virat Kohli, in an excellent form, captained that Indian Under-19 cricket team in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia, months after which he made his debut in the International cricket at the age of 19. With consistent performances as a middle order batsman, Kohli played for the Indian squad to win the 2011 World Cup tournament; the same year in which he made his debut in test cricket.

And with spectacular performances it didn’t take long for the ace batsman to become the top-ranked in the world, as he clinched the number 1 spot in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen in 2013. Showing his charisma in all the three formats of the game, Kohli also found the top spot as the T20 batsman in 2014 and retained the position till November 2016. Being the only batsman to hold an average of more than 50 in all formats of the game, Kohli had been the man of the Tournament twice in the ICC T20 World Cup, in the year 2014 and 2016.

Kohli even had a successful career as the captain of the team, since he took over as the Test skipper after Dhoni’s retirement in 2014. Bagging several records as one of the world’s finest batsman, Virat is the fastest to score 5,000 runs in ODI cricket and is also the fastest to hit 10 ODI centuries. He also holds the record to be the second batsman to score more than 1,000 runs in four consecutive years.

And as the era of Virat Kohli continues, with the ace cricketer reaching a new milestone with the flow of time, Kohli had been awarded with the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2012, Internation Cricketer of the year by BCCI for 2011-1012 and 2014-2015 seasons and the Arjuna Awards in 2013.