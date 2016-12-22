Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI team of the year; Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also on the list

Virat Kohli had been named as the captain of the ICC ODI team of the year. (PTI)

As India reaches its cricketing best under the leadership of captain Virat Kohli, the ace Indian batsman had, today, been named as the captain of the ICC ODI team of the year. Other Indian cricketer at the ICC best ODI team are Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

Other cricketers in the ICC ODI team of the year are, batsman AB de Villiers, wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, pacer Kagiso Rabada and leg-spinner Imran Tahir from South Africa, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc from Australia, England’s Jos Buttler and ace West Indies spinner Sunil Narine.

At the best of his form, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the only Indian player named in the ICC test team of the year. Though the Indian cricket team had been on a 18-match win streak under the captain-ship of Virat Kohli, the ace skipper name had been skipped from the ICC Test team of 2016. Interestingly, England’s test team captain, whose leadership is at stake, after the recent 4-0 series loss against India, had been named the captain of the ICC test team of the year.

Australia’s David Warner and Mitchell Starc are the only players who features in both ODI and the test teams. Other players who got a place in the ICC’s best test team are New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, England’s Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper) and Ben Stokes, Australia’s Steven Smith and Adam Voges, South African speedster Dale Steyn, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Rangana Herath.