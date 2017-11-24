Virat Kohli more proactive than Sachin Tendulkar as captain, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, while speaking at India Today Enclave on Friday morning refused to draw any comparisons between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. However, the current CAB President went on to add that Kohli is certainly more proactive than Sachin when it comes to captaincy. Dada said that this is because the generation is different. “Kohli is a lot more proactive than Tendulkar as captain because the generation is different,” Ganguly said during a session in Kolkata that he attended with his wife Dona. The couple talked about a number of issues including the comparison of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Talking about Virat Kohli’s recent feat of scoring 50 international hundreds, Ganguly said that the current Indian skipper is a long way away from Tendulkar’s 100 international hundreds but felt the Delhi dasher’s 50 tons in nine years is a sensational feat. “Sachin’s 100 hundreds is still a long way away but 50 hundreds in 9 years is phenomenal. He will get close to Tendulkar’s ODI hundreds,” he said. Ganguly added that Kohli, who has amassed 32 ODI tons so far, will get close to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds.

However, the former Indian skipper believes that the going will get tougher for Virat Kohli with age, just like others. Ganguly said Kohli plays a lot of cricket including ODIs, T20s, and Tests and even though he will get to 50 ODI hundreds, the challenge will be to do so in Tests. Ganguly added that it is a terrific feeling that he got to see Sachin and is now getting a chance to watch Virat Kohli bat.

Yesterday, Kohli himself pointed out that busy schedule is affecting team India’s preparation. He had lamented the lack of preparatory time for the upcoming tour of South Africa, saying the “cramped” schedule left him with no choice but to seek bouncy tracks in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka to be ready for the challenge ahead.

“Yes (I had), because unfortunately we get only two days before we fly to South Africa after this series gets over. So we have no choice but try to be in a game situation and think of what’s coming ahead of us. “Had we got a month off ideally, we would have done a proper preparation in a camp sort of scenario but we have to sort of make do with what we have,” he had said.