Virat Kohli makes this adorable gesture over Anushka Sharma in public; take a look

Though world famous sporting personalities had gathered at the sporting event, all the attention was on Anushka-Kohli duo!

Top News Fake notes seized in Malda district, 1 held

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has finally made it official by changing his Instagram dp by putting up this cute picture with Anushka and we can’t help but go all weak in the knees over this gesture. Kohli and Anushka were spotted hand in hand at Indian Sports Honours event and the couple undoubtedly stole the show with their presence. Both looked great in their attires and together they made quite a show. Though world famous sporting personalities had gathered at the sporting event, all the attention was on Anushka-Kohli duo!

Virat donned a blue navy blue suit while Anushka sported a red pantsuit. Kohli and Sanjeev Goenka launched the initiative in New Delhi in September this year to honour Indian sportspersons for their outstanding achievements. Kohli during the launch said, ”India has made rapid strides as a sporting nation. The day of being one-sport country are behind us. The time is right to introduce an institution that will recognise our top sporting achievers and put the spotlight on those who are expected to do the country proud in years to come.”

Though the duo has been spotted together on several occasions before, they kept it under wrap until Virat openly confessed his love through this big gesture. This has come out as a a huge news for Virat and Anushka fans who hope the next thing on the cards is marriage in December!