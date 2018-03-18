Virat Kohli makes surprise appearance in West Bengal Class 10 Board exam paper, students can’t keep calm

Virat Kohli. (PTI)

Question papers have the power to wipe out young and innocent smiles of students. But if they are asked to write on a topic related to famous celebrity, a big grin is sure to make way on their faces. Something similar happened in West Bengal when students appearing for the this year’s class 10 West Bengal board examination were asked to write on Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Students were surprised when they came across the question, which asked them to write about the ace batsman’s life and career in 100 words based on some reference points given in the English second language paper. It was a 10 marks question in the ‘Unseen section’ of the question paper, PTI reported.

Swarnabho Banerjee, a student of Sagar Dutta High School, Belgharia said: “In the ‘Unseen’ section, 10 marks were allotted for writing a biography on Kohli and almost all my friends opted for this question. We all were excited even after the English exam was over.”

Sudip Malakar, a friend of Banerjee said that even if there were no reference points for the question, his friends would have attempted it. “Is there anyone among us who does not know about Kohli?” he added. Headmistress of a girls’ school said it showed that students have to be conversant with current affairs as well as their curriculum.

Laxmi Ratan Shukla, cricketer-turned MLA said that the board had done the right thing by introducing a topic related to Kohli in the exam paper. “I think questions on icons of other sports too should be introduced in future by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and others,” he said.

Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that the Indian captain is the newest addition. There have been questions on the the lives of famous personalities in the past too. Over 11 lakh students wrote the English paper in the examination conducted by the Board last week.