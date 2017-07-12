Virat Kohli makes best use of free time, caught holidaying with Anushka Sharma in New York

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma clicked in New York. (Source: Cricket shots Instagram)

Indian cricket team recently won the five-match ODI series against West Indies with Captain Virat Kohli scoring yet another international century in the last match. The Indian skipper has had a long season where he led the team in 13 Tests at home followed by the Indian Premier League, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and the tour of West Indies. However, there is a gap of 10 days before India’s next assignment against Sri Lanka and the 28-year-old batsman is making the best use of this free time.

Virat Kohli was clicked with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in New York. Anushka too has been uploading some pictures of the beautiful city on her official Twitter account. In an interview last month, Kohli had opened about his relationship with Anushka. “I was in Mohali and there was a test series going on. I was with Anushka then, she had come to visit me. Surprisingly, when I was made Test Captain, then also she was in Melbourne with me. That was a very special moment we shared together,” he had said.

The sun sets someplace and rises for a new day at another … have a great day/night y’all .. #NewYork #Sunset #JetLagged A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

The Indian cricket team will play three Test matches, five ODIs and a single T20I in Sri Lanka. The first Test which will be played in Galle begins on July 26. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is busy promoting her upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ which is releasing next month.

Here is the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka tour:

Virat Kohli (C), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhimann Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.