Virat Kohli maintains top slot in T20 rankings; India upto 2nd

Virat Kohli maintained his top spot in the latest ICC rankings of T20 batsmen while India have gained a spot by virtue of their series win against England to climb to the second spot in the team rankings. Kohli leads number-two ranked Aaron Finch of Australia by 28 points, while Glenn Maxwell of Australia is third.

Kohli is ranked second in Tests and third in ODIs which makes him the only Indian batsman in top five across all formats. Jasprit Bumrah also maintained his second position in the bowlers’ table with a four-point difference between him and Imran Tahir. Ravichandran Ashwin is 8th in the list while Ashish Nehra is 24th.

England’s Joe Root and India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have made impressive gains after rankings released today following the three-match series, which concluded yesterday.

Root finished as the leading run-scorer in the series with 126 runs for which he has been rewarded with a two-place jump putting him in fifth position. Among Indian batsmen, next best is KL Rahul, who gained 15 places to be at 15th.

India’s Yuzvendra Chahal, who took six for 25 in the series decider – the third-best figures in the shortest format of the game to date – has rocketed 92 places to claim 86th position.