Virat Kohli launches clothing brand One8 in collaboration with Puma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli at the launch of his brand One8 with sports brand PUMA, in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is the new face of fitness in India. The 29-year-old has made a name due to his incredible fitness and strict regime. To promote his message of incorporating play into their daily lives, Kohli on Thursday launched his own clothing brand One8 in collaboration with Puma. This brand comes with a message, ‘Come Out And Play’. The movement aims to highlight the simple joys of playing and how it can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life – whether at work or at home.

At the launch event, Kohli urged people to take up a more physically active lifestyle by making time to play. “Sport holds a very important place in my life. It has helped me become who I am today. The fact that we generally view sports as a hindrance to success or as a distraction as we grow older, needs to change. I urge everyone to make time to pursue a more physically active lifestyle by making time to play. It’s fun, relieves stress and helps us stay healthy,” he was quoted saying by The Indian Express.

The Indian skipper said that One8 is very close to his heart and is his way of calling out Indians to come out and play. “The One8 range is very close to my heart. It is my way of calling out to Indians to Come Out and Play because feeling fit and looking active is a simple step 1 towards leading a more active lifestyle,” he said.

“Virat Kohli is an inspiration and role model for the youth today. He has carved a niche for himself by pursuing his dreams and is the perfect example of how sport can make one a well-rounded individual. We believe collaborating with Virat is the right direction for both the brand and a movement as important as Come Out and Play,” Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India said while adding, “The clothing collection is the perfect blend of style and sport– for every person looking to easily transition from work to play. It reflects Virat’s effortless style while staying true to his philosophy of an active lifestyle.”