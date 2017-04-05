Virat Kohli is Wisden’s Leading Cricketer of 2016; features on Almanack cover

Virat Kohli is the third Indian to feature as the winner of the award after Virender Sehwag had won it in 2008 and 2009, which Sachin Tendulkar received it in 2010. (Reuters)

Indian captain, Virat Kohli has been named the leading cricketer in the world in 2016 by the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack published this week. The Indian captain has had a dream run in the last season, barring the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, averaging 75 in test matches, 92 in Tests and a staggering 106 in T20 Internationals, which is way better than his peers. Virat Kohli is the third Indian to feature as the winner of the award after Virender Sehwag had won it in 2008 and 2009, which Sachin Tendulkar received it in 2010. The women cricketer of the year has gone to Australian, Ellyse Perry.

The Wisden Almanack also honours Pakistani batsman Younis Khan and Misbah-Ul-Haq among the Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year. Both the batsmen have been awarded the positions due to the immeasurable contribution in a 2-2 drawn series in England, which, for a brief period, had propelled Pakistan to the top of ICC Test Rankings. Meanwhile, among other awardees, English bowler, Chris Woakes has been a recipient of Wisden’ oldest honour, dating back to 1889.

Speaking about Kohli again, the Indian captain has scored 4 double tonnes in 4 consecutive test series and led India through a very long yet successful home season, which included victories over New Zealand, England, West Indies, Australia and Bangladesh. The Wisden Almanack shows Kohli half way through playing a reverse sweep, in his test colours. Kohli has scored over 1200 runs in the entire season and is currently out due to injury. Kohli is to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL but will miss the initial part of the cash-rich league due to a shoulder injury.