Virat Kohli in team selection controversy? RCB stamp of approval required to represent India?

The current Indian squad has 5 RCB players which is also led by Virat Kohli. (Source: BCCI/twitter)

During his tenure as the Indian captain, MS Dhoni was criticised by fans on multiple occasions for backing players like Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja and even Ravichandran Ashwin simply because they were his teammates in the Chennai Super Kings. Apparently, people even came up with a term called ‘CSK quota’ and at different times, players like Suresh Raina, Manpreet Gony, Sudeep Tyagi and Mohit Sharma were targeted because of their selection in the Indian side.

However, since Virat Kohli has taken over the captaincy of the Indian side, there has been a paradigm shift. Suddenly, the current Indian T20 squad that is playing against England have as many as 5 players from Royal Challengers Bangalore but nobody is batting an eye.

From the current squad Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, Parvez Rasool and Mandeep Singh represent RCB in the Indian Premier League along with the captain Virat Kohli. Also, Kedar Jadhav who was named ‘Man of the Series’ in the ODI series against England, is also a part of the RCB team along with Stuart Binny who keeps making guest appearances in the blue jersey.

While Kedar Jadhav has proved his selection right, there is still a question mark over others. Kohli has persisted with KL Rahul despite the latter failing miserably in the 4 matches against England so far. Surprisingly, he was picked over established players like Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane.

While it is understandable that Kohli picked these players because he understands their game and backs them to do well at the international stage, it also reflects how unfair fans have been with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Now that we see Murali Vijay, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja doing well for the team, we must give Dhoni credit for their success and also trust Virat Kohli over the team selection.