Virat Kohli hates to play against Cheteshwar Pujara? Reason why will amaze you

Indian captain Virat Kohli the Hercules of cricket is undoubtedly making his way into the ‘Hall of Fame’ of cricket with his spectacular batting talent which has stunned everyone from players to pundits of the game. Kohli, when he walks onto the pitch, carries an aura of invincibility with him, that is so powerful that it makes even the fiercest of bowlers bow in front of his genius. So, it comes as a surprise that even Kohli is scared of something, or rather, someone. A conversation with his team-mate Cheteshwar Pujara revealed something unbelievable. The 29-year-old revealed that besides cricket, he hates playing any other sport against Pujara. The latter turned interviewer in a video and fired questions at his captain. Kohli’s revelation came after Pujara asked him which other sport would the right-hand batsman challenge him in. Kohli held his forehead in embarrassment and said that he ends up losing every other game to Pujara because of his “safe” approach.

“I am going to admit something today. I am very competitive and I hate playing against people who don’t make errors. And this is one guy (Pujara) who will play so safe, every sport, and I end up making so many unforced errors and I lose everything. Table tennis, tennis and even FIFA (video game) now he has started beating me. So I think I need to try my luck in badminton with him because it’s a faster game. I think I can beat you in badminton,” Kohli told Pujara in an interview. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Pujara reacted to this and said,”OK, so this challenge is pending and we will have a badminton game soon.”

VIDEO: #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli makes an admission to @cheteshwar1 and challenges him for a game of badminton.

The Indian duo has been in sensational form lately in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. Kolhi and Pujara together have scored 800 runs – Kohli has scored 560 runs in four innings at an average of 186.66 while Pujara has scored 240 runs at an average of 42.71. The bonhomie between Kohli and Pujara was evident as Kohli praised Pujara and said that he had been inspired by the latter to score big hundreds and that he had learnt to bat longer watching him do that. “It feels wonderful. It was always my mindset to score big hundreds, something that I have watched you do a lot in your career early on and learnt also, how to concentrate for longer periods. We have all learnt from his (Pujara) long innings, his concentration levels and his will to keep batting. So I also got inspired by that to keep batting for the team for as long as possible,” Kohli said.