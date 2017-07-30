Virat Kohli has not been challenged as captain? What Sourav Ganguly has to say about it

The win against Sri Lanka was Virat Kohli’s 17th as India’s Test captain. (Source: PTI/AP)

The win against Sri Lanka was Virat Kohli’s 17th as India’s Test captain and also joint third-highest with Michael Vaughan after 27 matches. It was a highly dominating performance by the Indian cricket team as they crushed Sri Lanka to register a thumping 304-run victory. However, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly feels that Virat Kohli has not been challenged enough as a captain so far while adding that it isn’t going to happen in these conditions. “India are perfectly balanced with so much firepower in their batting, bowling and fielding. Sri Lanka on the other hand, have a lot to worry about,” Sourav Ganguly said while speaking to India Today.

Ganguly praised the Indian team for its success in last two years by saying that it was done well under Anil Kumble. “The last two years they (Team India) have been wonderful, especially away from home. Under Anil they won everything in the West Indies and then came the home season. I feel India won’t be challenged in these conditions. Kohli is absolutely right when he said in the post match ceremony that ‘they have been clinical in their performance’,” he added.

Interestingly, Kohli had taken over as India’s full-time captain at Galle in 2014. However, Ganguly said India’s real test will be against South Africa, Australia and England. “Virat hasn’t been tested yet. Sri Lanka is probably not the strongest Test side at the moment. For me, the fans as well as for Virat Kohli himself, the yardstick will be how well his side performs in South Africa, Australia and England,” he said.

Talking about the series, Ganguly said Sri Lanka will have a lot to think if it wants to make a comeback. “I don’t consider it a lean patch as he only struggled in one series. If you look at the Champions Trophy and the one-day series in West Indies, he has been in good touch. Sri Lanka have a lot to think about on how to get batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane out. If they don’t bowl well they will have to field a lot in these hot and humid conditions,” Ganguly said.