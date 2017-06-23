Virat Kohli has a video message for Mithali Raj and team ahead of India vs England match in ICC Women’s World Cup 2017; Watch video

Mithali Raj is leading the Indian cricket team in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Just a day ahead of the India vs England match in ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Virat Kohli has a video message for Mithali Raj and team. The video message was posted on BCCI’s official Twitter handle. And, it took almost no time for the twitterati to react to Team India skipper’s beautiful message. Virat Kohli wished the Indian women’s cricket team all the best for the important tournament. The ICC Women’s World Cup will kick off on Saturday. Eight nations will compete for the coveted title. England and Wales are hosting the tournament at five venues. The final match of the tournament will take place at Lord’s. Mithali Raj is leading the Indian cricket team in the ICC Women’s World Cup taking place in England and Wales from June 24 to July 23. This will be the 11th edition of the quadrennial event and will be held in England for the third time after 1973 and 1993. In the tournament, arch rivals India and Pakistan will face each other on July 2. In this tournament, in a first, the Decision Review System (DRS) will be used in international women’s cricket. Now, let’s watch the video message by Virat Kohli for Mithali Raj & Team:-

Thank you, skipper! http://t.co/CEGoTlmeeE — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 23, 2017

India will have their task cut out when they lock horns with title contenders England in the tournament- opener of the ICC Women’s World Cup in Derby on Saturday. India have had an impressive build-up to the 50-over showpiece, beating South Africa by eights wickets in the final of the Quadrangular series recently. So far, India’s best attempt at the prestigious event was when they finished runners-up to Australia in the 2005 edition that was held in South Africa.

India squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parveen, Smriti Mandhana.