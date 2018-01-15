Virat Kohli gives a pleasant surprise to Virendra Sehwag in style! Know what India skipper did

Virat Kohli replies Virender Sehwag in style

The ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar once said, “I like to reply my critics with my bat”. Now, Virat Kohli has followed the legend’s footsteps. Two days after former Team India batsman Virender Sehwag launched an attack on Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper today gave the ex-Indian opener a befitting reply and that too with his bat. After a dismal performance in the first Test match against South Africa, Virat Kohli has bounced back, scoring a century in the second test match (ongoing) being played at Centurion, SuperSport Park.Sure, Kohli’s ton would have come as a pleasant surprise to Sehwag.

Earlier, Virender Sehwag had said during a TV interview that Virat Kohli “should drop himself” if he fails to perform in the second Test against South Africa. Sehwag was unhappy with Kohli’s selection decisions for the Centurion Test, in which he excluded wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and opener Shikhar Dhavan to make way for Parthiv Patel, Ishant Sharma and L Rahul respectively.

“Watching Virat Kohli excluding Shikhar Dhawan for just one Test failure, and Bhuvneshwar for no reason at all, Kohli should drop himself in the third Test at Centurion, if he fails to perform in Centurion,” Sehwag had told a private news channel. “Excluding Bhuvneshwar wasn’t the right decision. Citing Ishant might benefit with his height, Virat Kohli has hurt Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s self-confidence. They could have played Ishant in place of any other bowler. Bhuvneshwar performed well in Cape Town and excluding him like this isn’t justified,” Sehwag added.

Kohli reached his century off 146 balls with ten boundaries. With the stupendous ton, Kohli became the second Indian captain after Sachin Tendulkar to hit a Test century in South Africa. This is Virat’s 21st century and with this century, amongst Indians, he is now only behind batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36), Sunil Gavaskar (34), Virender Sehwag (23) and Mohammad Azharuddin (22). ​As a skipper, he had surpassed Brian Lara’s record of five Test double tons last year.