Virat Kohli gifts MS Dhoni a special memento crafted by fan

The wooden gold and silver plated memento which was presented to Dhoni. (ANI)

To say that MS Dhoni has a huge fan base would be an understatement. The cricketer in his not-that-old cricket journey has shown magic on the pitch time and again. Not only has he broken records aplenty, won a lot of trophies and even won people’s heart with his humility and never-say-die spirit. There is nothing that Dhoni cannot pull off and he has proved that time and again. His humongous fan base was evident after his biopic, MS Dhoni – An Untold Story released and made it to the Rs 100 crore club within days. However, what’s making news this time is not the iconic cricketer, but the silver and gold plated memento which was made by one of his fans. What’s even more interesting is the fact that memento was presented to Dhoni by his successor Virat Kohli. The memento is a wooden plaque with 4 ‘Silver Star’ embossed on it . The momento, which signifies Dhoni’s achievements took almost a month to complete, according to the jeweler.

Dhoni and Kohli together have long reigned people’s heart and now when Dhoni has announced his retirement as captain from the shortest format of the game, the duo seems even more in sync with each other. Kohli says that he is benefiting from Dhoni’s experience. Kohli’s new at captaincy but after yesterday’s win it seems that he will ace this role as well. “Although I have captained in the Test format for a while, ODI and T20 games move very fast. So to take advice from a person (Dhoni) who has captained the side at this level for so long and understands the game really well is never a bad idea in crucial situations,” Kohli was quoted saying.