Virat Kohli fastest to 9000 ODI runs, breaks a number of massive records

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli became the fastest player to score 9000 ODI runs during the 3rd ODI against New Zealand in Kanpur. Kohli who went in to bat when India was struggling at 29/1 after losing Shikhar Dhawan early, added over 200 runs with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket and en route became the fastest player to score 9000 ODI runs. It took Virat Kohli 194 innings to achieve the feat. He broke the record of his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers who took 205 innings to reach 9000 ODI runs. Sourav Ganguly (228), Sachin Tendulkar (235) and Brian Lara (239) are the other three players in the top 5 list.

During this knock, Kohli also became the captain to score most ODI runs in a single calendar year. He has scored 1425* runs in 2017. Kohli went past Ricky Ponting’s 1424 runs in 2007. Apart from this, Misbah-ul-Haq had scored 1373 runs in 2013 while M Azharuddin had scored 1268 runs in 1998. During this knock, he has also completed 2000 runs in 2017 across all international formats. The Indian skipper has scored 449 runs in Tests, 1425* runs in ODIs and 195 runs in T20Is.

This is also Virat Kohli’s best year in terms of runs scored. He has scored 1425* runs in ODIs so far (at the time of writing). He had previously scored 1381 runs in 2011, 1268 runs in 2013, 1054 runs in 2014 and 1026 runs in 2012.

This was the 4th 200 plus stand between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli which is the highest by a pair in the ODIs. They went past the Indian duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly who had three 200 plus stands. Apart from this, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli and Upul Tharanga and Mahela Jayawardene also have three 200 plus stands between them. Rohit Sharma who got out for 147 completed 150 sixes in ODIs. Here are the players who took the least number of knocks to reach there:

160 S Afridi

165 ROHIT *

176 AB de Villiers

189 C Cairns

192 MS Dhoni/ B McCullum

198 C Gayle