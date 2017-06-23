Virat Kohli does U-turn over rift with Anil Kumble, says was trying to maintain sanctity of dressing room during Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli says the entire team has a huge amount of respect for what Anil Kumble achieved as a cricketer. (ANI)

Taking a U-turn on his stand about his relations with former coach Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli on Thursday said he was only trying to maintain the sanctity of the dressing room by not making the issue public. His statement came during a press conference ahead of the first ODI against West Indies. “I have had 11 press conferences during the Champions Trophy. We have created a culture over the last three-four years that whatever happens in the change room, we’ve tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout,” Kohli was quoted saying by ANI.

Even though Anil Kumble resigned from the post of head coach this Tuesday, reports of his rift with Virat Kohli were doing rounds for a while. However, in all his media briefings during the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy Kohli had maintained that all these reports are mere rumours and there are no differences between him and the former Indian captain. But, his recents comments have made it clear that it was only an effort to ensure that nothing is out in the public.

“Like I said, for me what’s most important is to maintain the sanctity of the change room and what happens in the change room is something that’s very sacred and private to all of us, and something that I would not express in details in a public scenario. As I said, his (Kumble) point of view is out there and we respect that decision,” he added.

Kohli also added that the entire team has a huge amount of respect for what the former coach achieved as a cricketer. The Indian captain who has been in the firing line ever since Kumble revealed that differences between the two were the reason behind his resignation said he has a huge amount of respect for the leg-spinner and his achievements for the country.

Earlier, Kumble had said that he had decided to resign after being informed that Kohli had reservations with his style of working and his extension as the head coach. He took to Twitter to inform about his sudden decision after the Champions Trophy final in which Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs.