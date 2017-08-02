Virat Kohli confirms KL Rahul’s inclusion for 2nd Test; Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund to make way

KL Rahul has recently recovered from a shoulder injury and has been out of the Indian side for a while now. (Source: PTI)

Indian captain Virat Kohli while talking to media ahead of the 2nd Test of the ongoing three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, confirmed that fit-again KL Rahul will be included in the playing XI, reported ANI. Kohli clarified that either Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund will have to make way for his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate. “KL (Rahul) has been an established opener for us. I feel one of the openers will have to make way for him,” Virat Kohli was quoted saying. Interestingly, both Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund had done well for the Indian team in the last match.

While Shikhar Dhawan had scored 190 runs in the first innings and had won the man of the match award in India’s dominating 304-run victory, Abhinav Mukund too smashed a half-century in the second innings and impressed everyone. However, Kohli acknowledged Rahul’s contribution to the team in last two years and said that the injury-hit opener deserves a fresh start in the longer format of the game. “What he has done in past 2 years for us has been solid and he deserves to start fresh in test cricket again,” the Indian skipper added.

Here is what the coach said:

I’m positive about the fact that the current Indian team can do things that probably no other Indian team has done before – @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/LUek9yJYav — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2017

Rahul has recently recovered from a shoulder injury and has been out of the Indian side for a while now. Before the Galle Test, he was hit by a low viral and missed the game. However, men in blue didn’t miss their star opener much as both Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund stepped up to grab their opportunities.

Here are the squads for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne.