Virat Kohli & Co challenged to take dangerous Shark-cage dive in Hermanus by South African Tourism

Team India is all set to take on South Africa in what will be its biggest Test in recent years. Led by Virat Kohli, a confident Indian cricket team landed in South Africa last week and even before the start of the first Test, got its first big challenge. And no, it has nothing to with cricket! South African Tourism has extended a unique challenge to the Men in Blue by inviting them to undertake the hair-raising Shark-cage dive in Hermanus.

“The excitement is palpable with the Men in Blue gearing up for their January-February 2018 Cricket Tour of South Africa. It is no secret that cricket, with its unmatched fandom and ever-increasing popularity is a religion in India. The nation can be seen rooting (and praying) for their favorite team. But as the recently-hitched Captain and his crew arrived in Cape Town – another challenge awaits them!” it said in an official statement.

South Africa tourism, in a tweet, explained what this challenge will be. “Hey @imVKohli we’re looking forward to some nail-biting cricket. Before the on-field action begins, how about some off-beat adventure with the team! Come, seek the adrenaline rush of shark-cage diving in Hermanus. Are the Men in Blue up for the challenge?”

Shark-cage diving in Hermanus (about an hour’s drive from Cape Town) is among the top activities to feature on any adrenaline seeker’s bucket-list while visiting South Africa. Spotting the Great White Sharks is one of the biggest draws. In fact, Indians are the top 3rd nationality to undertake shark-cage diving in South Africa!

The first Test of the series will start on January 5. Talking to media ahead of the series, Indian fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that bowling with the red Kookaburra ball “will be a challenge”. “The first thing that comes to the mind when you are touring South Africa is bouncy wickets. But that is no surety of what kind of pitch you would get in the game,” he said.