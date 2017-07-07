Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar record, scores 18th century while chasing, achieves feat in half the innings

Indian skipper Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap on Thursday night when he went past Sachin Tendulkar to score his 18th one-day international hundred while chasing. (Source: AP)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap on Thursday night when he went past Sachin Tendulkar to score his 18th one-day international hundred while chasing. In fact, the 28-year-old batsman just took half the number of innings than Sachin did to reach the milestone. While Sachin had scored 17 centuries while chasing a target in 232 innings, Kohli achieved the feat in just 102 innings. Apart from this, now Kohli (9) is also ahead of Tendulkar (8) in terms of most times remain not out in run-chases while scoring a century.

Chasing a target of 206 runs, the Indian cricket team won the game comprehensively with the help of Virat Kohli’s brilliant knock. With this, Kohli also equalled former Sri Lanka batsman Sanath Jayasuriya’s tally of 28 ODI centuries and is now just two tons short of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. He, also, leads South Africa’s Hashim Amla (25), Kumar Sangakkara (25) of Sri Lanka and AB de Villiers (24).

India won the five-match ODI series 3-1 and recorded their third successive series triumph in the Caribbean. They had won 2-1 in 2009 and 3-2 in 2011. Overall, India have won seven consecutive series vs West Indies in ODIs since January 2007 – home and away. Men in Blue won the final ODI by 8 wickets which is their biggest victory- margin vs West Indies at Kingston in ODIs. Now, Virat Kohli enjoys a winning percentage of 75.86 as captain in ODIs with 22 wins, seven losses and one no-result match out of 30 contested. Among the Indian captains with at least seven matches, his success percentage is the highest.

Kohli was delighted with the team’s win and said from a personal and team point of view it was a complete day. “It was a clinical performance and we are really happy with it. From a personal point of view and from a team point of view it was a complete day, would like to take momentum to Sunday’s T20I,” he was quoted saying by ANI.