Virat Kohli behind Anil Kumble exit: Read FULL TEXT for Indian coach resignation

Anil Kumble stepped down as Team India coach on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

After weeks of speculation, drama and rumours, the Indian cricket team coach Anil Kumble finally stepped down from his post on Wednesday evening. As soon as the news broke, there different rumours doing the rounds behind his resignation but the former Indian captain put everything to rest by revealing that he was informed by the BCCI that captain Virat Kohli had ‘reservations’ with his style and ‘continuing as Head Coach’. “Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on. Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits that I bring to the table,” he said in the statement.

This statement also confirmed that reports of disagreements between him and Virat Kohli were true. Under Kumble, India reached on top of the ICC Test rankings by beating West Indies, New Zealand, England, Australia and Bangladesh. Interestingly, Kumble didn’t lose any bilateral series in his tenure and also took India to the final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Here’s the Full Text of Anil Kumble’s resignation:

“I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the Captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff.

Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and

I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on.

Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest.

In light of these ‘reservations’, I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.

Let me reiterate that it has been an absolute privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned.

I also wish to thank the innumerable followers of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.”