Virat Kohli becomes first captain to score centuries in each Test of a three-match series

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and opener Murali Vijay demolished the Sri Lankan bowlers on Saturday afternoon as the hosts dominated the first day of the third and final Test of the series at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. The Indian skipper scored the 20th century of his Test career and in the process, became the first captain in the history of the sport to score a century in each Test of a three-match series. During this knock, Kohli also completed 5000 Test runs, becoming the fourth fastest Indian to do so. The ones reaching the mark before him are Sunil Gavaskar (95 innings), Virender Sehwag (98 innings), Sachin Tendulkar (103 innings), while Kohli reached there in 105 innings, before Rahul Dravid (108 innings). This was Kohli’s 52nd international hundred which itself is a massive feat.

Murali Vijay also scored his second consecutive century of the series. The duo had added over 160 runs for the third wicket, at the time of writing. Vijay brought up his 11th test century with a ninth boundary, celebrating the feat with a little jig. Earlier in the day, Kohli decided to bat first after winning the toss. Right-handed opener Lokesh Rahul made way for the left-handed Shikhar Dhawan as India, 1-0 up in the series, shuffled the top of their batting order for the third match in a row.

The opener made 23 before becoming the off-spinner’s 100th test victim in a Sri Lankan record of 25 tests, two less than spin great Muttiah Muralitharan. Next man in Cheteshwar Pujara played with trademark sagacity and hit four boundaries before walking into a Sri Lankan trap. Paceman Lahiru Gamage stationed Sadeera Samarawickrama at leg slip and bowled the perfect delivery which Pujara tickled to the fielder to depart after making 23.

After that, both Kohli and Vijay looked comfortable at the wicket and dominate the opponents. Left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan, one of the three new faces in the Sri Lankan team, did manage to occasionally beat the bat but it did little other than to elicit groans from his exasperated teammates.