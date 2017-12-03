Virat Kohli becomes first captain to score 6 double centuries in Test cricket

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Virat Kohli during his knock. (Source: BCCI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap on Sunday morning when he became the first captain in the history of the sport to score six double centuries. Kohli started the second day of the Kotla Test with Rohit Sharma and dominated the bowlers, just like the first day. He scored swiftly to reach his sixth double century. The 29-year-old batsman went past former West Indian captain Brian Lara who had scored four double centuries as captain. Australian legend is on the third spot in the list with four double centuries to his name.

This superb knock came at Virat Kohli’s home ground. This made him the fifth Indian cricketer to score a double century at home. Before Kohli, Dilip Sardesai, Sunil Gavaskar (Capt), Vinod Kambli and Gautam Gambhir had scored a double century at their home ground. This was also Kohli’s second successive double ton, putting him in the elite league of batsmen. The only Indian who had achieved this before was Vinod Kambli. Here are the other cricketers to score double centuries in two successive innings:

W Hammond in 1928-29 & in 1933

D Bradman in 1934

V Kambli in 1993

K Sangakkara in 2007

M Clarke in 2012

V KOHLI in 2017 *

Back to back double ???? for King Kohli #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/NDMmtzbs4W — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2017

This was Virat Kohli’s third double-century in 2017. He had scored exactly the same number of double centuries last year. Interestingly, Kohli had not scored a single double century till last year. Here are the other batsmen who have scored three double tons in one calendar year:

D Bradman in 1930

R Ponting in 2003

M Clarke in 2012

B McCullum in 2014

V KOHLI in 2016 & 2017

Rohit Sharma also reached his half-century. The Mumbai Indians captain looked aggressive from the start and took on the bowlers. He had scored a century in the last Test which was his first game in the longest format, in over a year.