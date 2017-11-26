Virat Kohli beats Sir Don Bradman record, equals Brian Lara feat in Test cricket with this double century

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Virat Kohli after scoring double century. (Source: ANI)

Indian captain Virat Kohli added another feather in his cap on the 3rd day of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test on Sunday. During his knock at Nagpur, Kohli equalled Brian Lara’s record of most double centuries as captain. This knock against Sri Lanka was Virat Kohli’s 5th Test double hundred in Tests. The 29-year-old middle-order batsman went past Australian legend Sir Don Bradman who had scored 4 double hundreds in his Test career as captain. Apart from Bradman, Graeme Smith and Michael Clarke too had scored four double centuries for their respective countries as captains.

With this, Kohli also equalled Rahul Dravid’s record of 5 double centuries for India. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag among Indian players who had scored 6 double tons, each. Virat Kohli started the day well for India. While Cheteshwar Pujara dropped anchor at one end, it was Kohli who went after the opposition bowlers, bringing up his century in just 130 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara (143) looked unflappable during his 362-ball stay before controversial seamer Dasun Shanaka bowled a yorker to remove the India No 3.

Ajinkya Rahane (2) turned out to be a rare failure as Rohit, playing his first Test match in more than a year, breezed through to a half-century with the help of some delectable shots. The boundaries were sheer elegance and he also hit a six off Rangana Herath. The Sri Lankan bowlers were unable to find an answer for their woes on a benign pitch that had forced one of their bowlers – Shanaka – to “alter the condition of the ball” yesterday.

The Sri Lankan bowlers lacked the stomach for a fight which was evident from the field placing of Dinesh Chandimal as India started the day at 312 for two. Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Gamage bowled with deep square leg, deep fine leg and deep extra cover making it clear that they did not want to concede boundaries. The easy singles were there for the taking. Kohli was dismissed after scoring 213 runs by Dilruwan Perera. He added 173 runs with Rohit Sharma for the fifth wicket, before he was ultimately dismissed.