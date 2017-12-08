Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma marriage surprise: Australia’s iconic Adelaide Oval offers to host wedding ceremony

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Source: PTI)

Amid rumour mills working overtime regarding the marriage of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy, reports have emerged that suggest Australia’s iconic cricket venue Adelaide Oval has now invited the couple to get married at the ground. The stadium had recently hosted the second Test of the ongoing Ashes and the management now wishes to host the high-profile celebrity wedding. The CEO of the venue, Andrew Daniels, while speaking to Hindustan Times said that it would be fantastic for Virat to create more happy memories at the stadium which has been a happy hunting ground for the Indian captain.

“We would be thrilled to host Virat and Anushka’s wedding at Adelaide Oval. How fantastic would it be for Virat to create more happy memories here, considering his outstanding playing history at the Oval,” Daniels was quoted as saying. Even though Virat and Anushka are yet to confirm these rumours, Daniels assured that they will get a memorable wedding if they opt to go with Adelaide Oval. “With 26 purpose-built function spaces to choose from, combined with a showcase of South Australia’s finest food and wine it would be an unforgettable day for the future Mr and Mrs Kohli and their guests,” he said.

Oval has been one of the best international venues in Australia over the last few years. It recently went in for renovation at a whopping cost of Aus $535 million. The 146-year-old stadium saw a record-breaking attendance of 55,000 spectators for the second Test of the Ashes. The hosts won the game by 120 runs to took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Anushka Sharma has left for Milan, Italy with her family. The news further added fire to the rumours of the big fat wedding. Virat Kohli’s family and close friends have already booked their tickets for Milan where the wedding will supposedly take place. Even Kohli’s former coach Rajkumar Sharma is believed to have taken a leave to attend the couple’s wedding.

The couple has been together since 2013. They met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and the Bollywood actress has often been seen coming to cricket matches to see the Indian skipper play.